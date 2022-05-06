Two arrested following alleged assault in Limington involving car crash

More arrests are likely, the York County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

LIMINGTON, Maine — Two men have been arrested in connection with a reported assault in Limington.

Michael Huntley, 36, of Buxton, and James Wildes, 37, of Cornish, have been charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to a news release from the York County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Huntley and Wildes used a third person to help lure the alleged victim to a location on Moy-Mo-Da-Yo Road. Huntley was reported to have been upset over money he apparently was owed by the individual, and upon seeing that person drive by, Huntley allegedly crashed his vehicle into the other person's car, totaling both vehicles, police said.

The alleged victim, whose vehicle was disabled in the crash, fled but was chased down by Huntley, who "reportedly struck him several times in the head with a metal pipe," the release states.

At that point, Wiles is believed to have joined Huntley, allegedly striking the individual with a baseball bat.

The alleged victim, who also stated he believes Huntley stole money from him, was brought to Mercy Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the release states.

Huntley and Wildes are being held at the York County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, with an upcoming court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and additional arrests are expected.