x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in Buxton motorcycle versus school bus crash

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

BUXTON, Maine — A motorcycle versus school bus crash was reported in Buxton around 2:50 p.m. Monday on Narragansett Trail at River Road, a Buxton Police Department news release says.

The motorcycle driver was reported dead on the scene, Buxton Police Department say.

No children were on the bus when the crash occurred. 

The school bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the release says.

A Maine State Police crash reconstructionist will be assessing the scene.

As of 4:25 p.m., the intersection at Narragansett Trail and River Road remains closed while an investigation is being conducted, the release says.

Buxton State Police say the intersection will likely remain closed for the next few hours and advises motorists to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

A new report says the film and video industry in Maine generates tens of millions of dollars