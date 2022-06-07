One dead in Buxton motorcycle versus school bus crash

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

BUXTON, Maine — A motorcycle versus school bus crash was reported in Buxton around 2:50 p.m. Monday on Narragansett Trail at River Road, a Buxton Police Department news release says.

No children were on the bus when the crash occurred.

The school bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the release says.

JUST IN: Buxton PD says no kids were on the bus at the time, and the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They expect intersection of 202 and River Rd to be closed for several hours. @newscentermaine #maine https://t.co/qY5bpSBZ0q — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) June 7, 2022

A Maine State Police crash reconstructionist will be assessing the scene.

As of 4:25 p.m., the intersection at Narragansett Trail and River Road remains closed while an investigation is being conducted, the release says.

Buxton State Police say the intersection will likely remain closed for the next few hours and advises motorists to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.