Police searching for missing Buxton woman


The woman was last seen Sunday night as she headed to work in Cornish, police said.
BUXTON, Maine — Police are searching for a Buxton woman last heard from on Monday.

Shannon Hartford was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release.

Hartford was last seen between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday when she left her home to go to work at Sophia's in Cornish, Collins said.

Hartford was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with a moose on it, blue jeans, grey Underarmour sneakers, and she was wearing glasses, he said.

Hartford drives a black 2017 Nissan Rogue with Maine license plate number 1751YX.

Police ask anyone with information about Hartford's whereabouts to call Buxton Police Det. Paul Shaw at 207-929-6612.

