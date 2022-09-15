Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say

Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested in the investigation, according to authorities.

ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

Police said Holmes-Fox was arrested during an undercover operation in Rockland. The suspect allegedly delivered cocaine to an undercover agent.

Law enforcement conducted several undercover purchases of cocaine in Knox County from the suspect across two weeks, according to the release.

During the investigation, seven grams of suspected cocaine, six grams of suspected cocaine base (crack), and $4,713 in suspected drug money, as well as money used in the undercover purchases, were seized by authorities.

Holmes-Fox was booked into the Knox County Jail, and bail was set at $20,000, police said. His next court appearance is set for Friday in Knox Unified Court.