Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says

Officials say a student at Connors Elementary told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack. When he showed them, the teacher spotted a handgun.

LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night.

Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his backpack.

"The student showed the teacher inside the backpack and the teacher saw a wallet/small purse and what appeared to be a handle of a small firearm," Langlais wrote.

He said the teacher took the backpack and its contents and reached out for assistance.

We had a situation develop this afternoon at Connors Elementary School we feel everyone should be aware of. Please see the letter below. Please note safety comes first and relationships absolutely matter. https://t.co/KFfBCPlRFA — Jake Langlais (@kjlanglais) September 15, 2022

School administration and the onsite school resource officer from Lewiston Police Department took possession of the backpack and gun.

"We have worked with LPD to process the event and maintain control of the handgun that was inside," Langlais wrote. "To our knowledge - the student was unaware of the contents of the backpack until the end of the day, no threats were made to others of any kind."

Langlais said the student did not handle the firearm at school at any time. The student is now out of school as they conduct an investigation.