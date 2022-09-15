One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex

Upon arrival at the scene at Place St. Marie Housing Development, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the pelvis.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the pelvis, according to a news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Derrick St. Laurent on Thursday.

According to the release, the man received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center. He remains there in serious condition.

Police continue to gather evidence in the area and interview witnesses, the release reports.

"As of right now, it appears the victim and suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting and this does not look to be a random attack," the release said.

Police ask in the release that anyone with information should contact the Lewiston Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 207-513-3138.

No additional information has been released.