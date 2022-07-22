Police investigate attempted robbery in Belfast

Mary Sczepaniak, 44, of Belfast, was charged with attempted burglary, use of drug paraphernalia, and refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, a release says.

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police responded to a suspicious person call around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning that quickly became a burglary in progress at 61 Ryan Road.

According to a news release issued by Chief Robert Cormier of the Belfast Police Department on Friday, the caller told police that a person was banging on the front door of the residence, and then the rear doors soon after.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a person fitting the description at the rear of the residence, the release reports.

The release states the suspect fled the scene on an electric bicycle onto Route 1 after spotting the police officers. After a short pursuit, police stopped and apprehended the suspect Searsport Avenue, according to the release.

Police later found the suspect to be in possession of a fixed-blade knife and drug paraphernalia, the release says. Belfast officers also found evidence at the scene of attempts made by the suspect trying to force entry into the residence.

44-year-old Mary Sczepaniak, of Belfast, was charged with attempted burglary, use of drug paraphernalia, and refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, the release reports.

Sczepaniak was reportedly arraigned in Waldo County Superior Court on Friday on the above charges. She has been scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 30.

According to the release, the investigation into this case is still ongoing. Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2040.

