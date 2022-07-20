Police charge 3 with drug trafficking

A release states three people were charged Tuesday in connection with alleged distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine from a residential home in Hampden.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Hampden Police Department conducted a joint investigation, leading to the arrest of three people on Tuesday in connection with alleged fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residential home in Hampden.

The joint investigation has been going on for the past several months, investigating a group operating from a home on Ruth Avenue in Hampden, according to a release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Wednesday.

The joint investigation included the undercover purchase of both illicit drugs from this house, the release stated.

On Tuesday, MDEA agents and Hampden officers, in addition to Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a search warrant of the home on Ruth Avenue, where they seized a .45 caliber handgun, around 80 grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of fentanyl, and about $10,000 in cash, according to the release. The cash is suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

According to the release, the estimated street value of the drugs that were seized is around $42,000.

Police charged the following individuals:

Dawayne Henry, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with Class B trafficking in schedule W drugs. His bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Andy William Pacheco's, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, charge was aggravated because of the quantity of drugs seized, and he has no bail pending an initial appearance Wednesday.

Jessica Bell, 37, of Hampden, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, including fentanyl and crack cocaine. Bell's charge was aggravated because of the quantity of drugs seized, and she has no bail pending an initial appearance Wednesday.

"All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the release stated.

The release said this investigation is still ongoing, and police predict more suspects will be charged. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Maine State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police ask that if you have information regarding this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you, text MDEA to TIP411 (847411), or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

No additional information has been released.

