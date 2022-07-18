Lewiston man arrested after fatal shooting

John Paquin, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene Sunday, a release says.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Massachusetts man has died following a shooting in Lewiston on Sunday afternoon.

Lewiston police responded to a report of a shooting at 30 Howe St. just after 4 p.m.

According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, police found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester, Massachusetts suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Paquin was brought to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release says.

The lower section of Howe Street was closed off for several hours while Maine State Police detectives, evidence technicians, and Lewiston police underwent an investigation, processing the scene and conducting interviews, the release states.

According to the release, a search warrant for a home at 12 Howe St. was served around 1:30 a.m. Monday, which led to the arrest of Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston.

Sinclair already held active warrants for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, and violation of bail, the release said. He was brought to the Androscoggin County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

The release reports that the Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Paquin around 12:20 p.m. Monday and ruled his death a homicide.

State police detectives charged Sinclair with murder Monday afternoon for the death of Paquin, the release said.

According to the release, he is scheduled to be arraigned later this week in the Androscoggin County Superior Court.

No additional information has been released.

