Oakland police charge adults, children for school vandalism

OAKLAND, Maine — This past weekend, Oakland police responded to a report of vandalism and burglary on the RSU#18 school campus, according to a Facebook post on July 11.

Upon further investigation, police found that Williams Elementary School and Messalonskee High School had been broken into, with multiple areas vandalized, areas around the middle school damaged, and outbuildings in between schools damaged, the post says.

By investigating with school administrators and collecting both video and physical evidence, police wrote in the post that the investigation revealed that six to eight subjects were involved.

Brandon Knight, 18, and Zachary Knight, 18, both of Oakland, were charged with multiple counts of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal mischief, the post says.

According to the post, these cases will be processed through the district attorney's office.

In addition to the two individuals charged, five juveniles were also charged with multiple counts of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal mischief.

The post notes that the names of the five juveniles are not being released at this time in compliance with state law. The five subjects, from Oakland, Rome, and Waterville, will be referred to Juvenile Court, according to the post.

This investigation is still ongoing, with more suspects likely to be charged, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has any further information on this case to please contact Deputy Chief Stubbert at 207-465-2202.

No additional information has been released.