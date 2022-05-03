Four charged in connection with Bangor night club shooting

Four individuals were identified as suspects related to the Bangor shooting incident.

PORTLAND, Maine — Bangor police identified four individuals they believe were involved in a shooting on Harlow Street shortly after midnight on April 24.

Following an investigation that included a review of multiple video tips and interviews with witnesses, police obtained arrest warrants for four individuals believed to be involved in the shooting incident at 190 Harlow St., according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Bangor Police Department.

"Detectives have examined a large amount of video evidence capturing the event, as well as conducted numerous interviews with witnesses," Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the criminal investigation division said in a news release issued Friday. "As a result of this investigation, all involved parties have been identified."

The reported incident occurred in the shared parking lot of two nightclubs housed in the same building: Diamonds Gentlemen's Club and Half Acre.

When police arrived at the scene, one person was found with a gunshot wound, but the alleged suspect or suspects were already gone.

Police haven't identified the alleged victim, who was treated at a local hospital. The individual's condition also hasn't been released since the incident.

Andrae Dixon, 36, of Bangor, is suspected of having fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle, the release states. Dixon was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief, both felony charges.

Dixon was brought to the Penobscot County Jail but was released after he posted $560 cash bail.

Police issued arrest warrants for three other men believed to be involved in the incident. These three individuals had not yet been arrested as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York, was charged with felony elevated aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and misdemeanor assault.

Eimel Evans, 28, of Augusta, was charged with felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault.

Horane Lawrence, 31, of Bar Harbor, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Edward and Eimel Evans are brothers, Sgt. Wade Betters said in an email.