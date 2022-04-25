No arrests made in connection with shooting at Bangor night club

No arrests have been made in a shooting that injured one person early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Bangor Police Department issued an update Monday offering additional ways for the public to contact them about any potential leads related to a shooting Sunday that took place on Harlow Street.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on 190 Harlow St. in Bangor at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and found a person who had been shot, according to a news release issued by Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. That person was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Two businesses are located in the same building at 190 Harlow St., Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentlemen's Club.

The incident reportedly started among several patrons, and the suspect allegedly fled the scene after the shooting took place.

According to the Monday news release issued by public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

No information was available regarding the identification or condition of the alleged victim as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Bangor police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detectives Kyle Pelkey or Jordan Perry by calling 207-947-7384 or emailing kyle.pelkey@bangormaine.gov or jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov. There is also an anonymous tipline at 207-947-7384 ext. 3.

They also ask that anyone who may have a video of the incident to upload it to https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov.