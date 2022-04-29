Bangor police believe they have identified the alleged night club shooting suspect

After reviewing video tips and talking with witnesses, police believe they have identified the suspect.

Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 28, 2022.

Investigators with the Bangor Police Department have submitted a request for an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting incident on Harlow Street on April 24.

Police responded to a report about shots being fired shortly after midnight Sunday at 190 Harlow St., which is the location of two night clubs, Diamonds Gentlemen's Club and Half Acre. When they arrived at the scene, one person was found to have suffered a gunshot wound, but the alleged shooter was already gone before officers arrived.

On Monday, police encouraged witnesses to share tips and recordings to help identify who was involved.

"Detectives have examined a large amount of video evidence capturing the event, as well as conducted numerous interviews with witnesses," Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the criminal investigation division said in a news release issued Friday. "As a result of this investigation, all involved parties have been identified."

Police have not released the names of the the alleged shooter or the victim, who was treated at a local hospital. The victim's condition also has not been released.

Police said video evidence, an affidavit, and a request for arrest warrants were submitted to the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office. No other information was provided.

The shooting Sunday in Bangor is one of three gun violence incidents in the state within a week. One man was fatally shot and a woman was seriously injured from gunshot wound on Woodford Street in Portland on April 26, and a woman in Lewiston was seriously injured from a reported shooting on Arch Avenue the morning of April 28. No arrests have been made for any of the three events, as of noon Friday.