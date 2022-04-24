Bangor police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

According to the Bangor Police Department, one person went to the hospital early Sunday morning after getting shot at 190 Harlow Street following a fight.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting early Sunday morning following a fight.

According to a press release from the department, Bangor police responded to calls about shots being fired at 190 Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, police found one person who had a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The department said this incident began as a physical altercation between several customers at a business. Police said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.