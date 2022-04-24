Bangor police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting early Sunday morning following a fight.
According to a press release from the department, Bangor police responded to calls about shots being fired at 190 Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, police found one person who had a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition has not been released.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The department said this incident began as a physical altercation between several customers at a business. Police said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who was near 190 Harlow Street at the time of the incident or who saw the shooting happen is asked to call the department at 207-947-7384 ext. 5736.