Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested

The suspect was found by detectives near Dysart's in Hermon and was taken into custody without incident.

BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested.

Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway.

The department announced in a release around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday the suspect has been located and taken into custody.

Donovan Steen, 32, of Bangor was arrested in connection with the Dec. 20 robbery, the release states.

Steen was found by detectives Wednesday near Dysart's in Hermon, the release states. He was taken into custody without incident.

Steen has been booked into the Penobscot County Jail on a Class B felony charge of robbery.

"The Bangor Police Department would like to thank the public as a series of tips after the release of the robbery suspect photo quickly identified Steen as the suspect and a warrant had been issued for his arrest on the robbery charge," the release said.

