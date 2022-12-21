Emergency personnel responding to two-vehicle Woodstock crash

WOODSTOCK, Maine — Emergency personnel and law enforcement are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 201 South Main Street in Woodstock.
The Oxford County Sheriff's Office described the crash as a "serious injury crash" in a news release issued at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the release, "initial reports indicate a sedan crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer unit."
This is a developing story. The sheriff's office said more updates would be forthcoming.
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
More NEWS CENTER Maine stories