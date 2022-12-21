Emergency personnel responding to two-vehicle Woodstock crash

Initial reports say the crash involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer unit, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

WOODSTOCK, Maine — Emergency personnel and law enforcement are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 201 South Main Street in Woodstock.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office described the crash as a "serious injury crash" in a news release issued at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the release, "initial reports indicate a sedan crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer unit."

This is a developing story. The sheriff's office said more updates would be forthcoming.