Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

Officers responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Bangor Police Department

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said.

The suspect is described in the release as a white male who is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a green hooded jacket with gray pants.

According to the release, the suspect left in an unknown direction and had an undisclosed amount of cash with him.

Police ask in the release if anyone has any information contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384. You can leave an anonymous tip by using extension six.

