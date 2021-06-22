Bangor man gets 11-year sentence in manslaughter case

Jason Mulligan, 46, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Bangor will spend the next 11 years in prison for killing a Millinocket man in March of 2020.

Jason Mulligan, 46, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors said Mulligan was looking for drugs at a home Pelkey was staying at and pulled a gun after he became agitated when he couldn’t find them.

Mulligan’s defense attorney David Bate said his client has accepted responsibility for his actions. That was confirmed when Mulligan himself stood up to address the family of Cameron Pelkey and the court.

“Cameron was a good kid. He was a smart kid,” said Mulligan. “No parent should ever have to lose a kid. Especially a mother. I never meant for any of this to happen. I’m just so sorry.” And then Mulligan broke down and cried.

“Mr. Mulligan has always been very upset by what happened here with the death of Mr. Pelkey and his role,” Bate said. “He has never shirked that for one second and I’ve seen him very emotional about that. Not only from a personal level but regarding the loss of Mr. Pelkey who was a friend of his and also the effect that it would obviously have on Mr. Pelkey’s family. He was a young man, he showed a lot of promise, he didn’t have to die like that.”

As part of Tuesday’s plea agreement, Mulligan was also convicted of an OUI and drug charges which he will serve concurrently with the manslaughter conviction.