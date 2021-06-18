Victims of Limington double murder identified; suspect makes first court appearance

Police said Matthew Cote was taken to the York County Jail. Police believe he lived at the home at 259 Hardscrabble Road where the Limington victims were found.

ALFRED, Maine — The two people who were found dead in a Limington home Thursday have been identified.

The victims were Cheryl Cote, 47, and Daniel Perkins, 46, according to court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday.

Police arrested Matthew Cote, 21, on Thursday and charged with two counts of murder. Cote is set to make his first court appearance at 2:30 p.m. Friday in York County Superior Court.

Cote was driving in Limington when a state police trooper spotted his car, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Police said Cote was taken to the York County Jail. Police believe he lived at the home at 259 Hardscrabble Road where the victims were found.