State police investigating death of 3-year-old boy in Stockton Springs

The cause of death was determined by the office of the chief medical examiner Monday, but has not yet been released

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy in Stockton Springs.

A family member took the child to Waldo Hospital in Belfast at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where he was pronounced dead, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy was performed by the office of the chief medical examiner on Monday. The cause of death has not yet been released, Moss said.