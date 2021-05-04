Bangor Circle K robbed early Wednesday morning

Police say a male suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Bangor police are searching for a man who robbed the Circle K convenience store on Broadway early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the store at 489 Broadway at about 2:30 a.m. and were told that a man had entered the store, threatened the clerk, and demanded money from the register, Bangor Police Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu said in a release.

Police did not respond to a question about whether the suspect showed a weapon.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash to the area of the Broadway shopping center. A Bangor police K-9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.