Augusta police investigating early-morning robbery at Circle K on Eastern Avenue

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning at the Circle K store on Eastern Avenue in Augusta.
Police said the 911 caller reported that an unidentified suspect entered the store around 3:30 a.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9”-6’00” in height, wearing a black coat, black hat, black mask, and black pants.
The suspect involved fled the scene before police could arrive and has not yet been identified at this time.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at (207) 626-2370 ex. 3418.