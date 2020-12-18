Augusta police investigating early-morning robbery at Circle K on Eastern Avenue

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9”-6’00” in height, wearing a black coat, black hat, black mask, and black pants.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning at the Circle K store on Eastern Avenue in Augusta.

Police said the 911 caller reported that an unidentified suspect entered the store around 3:30 a.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9”-6’00” in height, wearing a black coat, black hat, black mask, and black pants.

The suspect involved fled the scene before police could arrive and has not yet been identified at this time.