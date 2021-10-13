Arrest made in Auburn convenience store robberies

Shawn Small is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

AUBURN, Maine — A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at the same Circle K convenience store in Auburn.

According to a release from Auburn police, Shawn Small has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft. Police said Small has no home address.

A clerk at the Circle K on Center Street reported to police that a male subject wearing a blue mask entered the store shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. The clerk turned over money and the suspect fled across Center Street, headed up Whitney Street, according to police.

An Androscoggin County K-9 Unit was called to assist Auburn police with a track. The K-9 led officers to an apartment located on Vernon Street, where police said they found Small hiding.

While in the apartment, officers said they located a BB gun and clothing believed to be used in the robbery. After Small was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Auburn Police Department for additional questioning, police said he admitted that he had committed the robbery at the Circle K that evening, as well as an additional robbery at the same store on Aug. 31, 2021.

Small is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, according to police.