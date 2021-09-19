Police searching for armed man who robbed Circle K in Saco, police say

Police say the man pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded cash. He then ran off on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

SACO, Maine — Police are searching for an armed man they said robbed the Irving Circle K convenience store in Saco Sunday morning.

According to police, a man walked into the Circle K on Portland Road around 6:37 a.m., pointed a handgun at an employee behind the register, and demanded cash. He then ran off on foot with an unspecified amount of money.

Saco and Old Orchard Beach police officers searched the area with the South Portland Police canine unit but were unable to find the armed man.