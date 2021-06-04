Bail set at $25,000 cash for man charged with setting Bangor fire

Michael Benfield, 56, faces charges of arson and burglary in connection to Sunday's fire near Fielder's Choice

BANGOR, Maine — A man charged with arson in connection with a Bangor fire made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Benfield, 56, is charged with arson and burglary after allegedly setting fire to a container unit next to Fielder's Choice in Bangor on Sunday. The charges were filed following an investigation by Bangor police and the office of the Maine State Fire Marshal.

Benfield was staying nearby, at the Ramada Inn, which has been used as a homeless shelter for several months.

A judge on Tuesday set Benfield's bail at $25,000 cash including conditions that he not return to the Ramada Inn, not possess any incendiary devices, and have no contact with the specific people police are working with as witnesses in the case.

A container unit right next to Fielder’s Choice in Bangor caught up in fire this afternoon. According to @BangorFireDept fire assistant chief someone was seen running away from the storage unit as soon as the fire started. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/eEElvEpNdZ — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) April 4, 2021

Benfield is scheduled to appear in court again in June.