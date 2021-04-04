Fire destroys storage unit on Odlin Road

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating a fire Sunday afternoon that destroyed a storage container next to Fielder's Choice on Odlin Road.
The building and the gardening equipment it contained were a total loss, Bangor Fire Department officials said.
Fire officials at the scene said someone was seen running from the storage unit just after the fire started.
They did not immediately know if the unit was owned by the owners of Fielder's Choice or another building.
Officials said the ice cream store was not damaged.