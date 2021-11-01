Auburn man set to plead guilty to 2020 murder of Lewiston man

Bryan Peabody, 25, allegedly stabbed 48-year-old Lawrence Kilkenny of Lewiston on June 3, 2020.

AUBURN, Maine — A 25-year-old Auburn man is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday to murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Lewiston man.

Bryan Peabody is charged in connection with the June 3, 2020, death of 48-year-old Lawrence Kilkenny outside of an apartment building on Hampshire Street.

Peabody is scheduled to be sentenced following his plea in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

Auburn police went to 116 Hampshire St. in Auburn shortly after 11 p.m. on June 3, 2020, after a witness reported two men were fighting.

Kilkenny was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he later died.

The Sun Journal reported a witness told police Peabody came home from work that night and found Kilkenny and several other people smoking crack cocaine on the porch of Peabody's building. The fight began after Peabody asked Kilkenny to leave, the witness said.