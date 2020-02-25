AUBURN, Maine — Auburn Police received a call from a man and woman reporting that they had been robbed at gunpoint while parked in the lot at 730 Center Street early Monday morning. It was further reported that they had fired their own weapon at the perpetrators.

While police were responding to the callers’ location, police received a second call advising there was a gunshot victim in the parking lot at 730 Center Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground, bleeding, with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Another male, William Beasley, 18, of Auburn, was with him attempting to provide first aid.

Officers gave first aid until the Auburn Fire Department arrived to take the man to the hospital.

The investigation determined that the victims had arrived in the parking lot in separate vehicles, had gotten into one vehicle and were talking together after work.

A short while later, William Beasley and a male accomplice approached the victims and waved a firearm that the victims believed was a revolver. He demanded their money and cell phones.

The male victim told the perpetrators that he needed to retrieve the property from his car. He was able to retrieve his own 9mm handgun from his car.

The male victim then fired several shots at the suspects causing them to run.

One of the shots struck Beasley's accomplice. Both victims then fled the scene, calling the police for assistance as they did.

While this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, Auburn Police have arrested William Beasley.

Beasley has been charged with one count of Robbery Class B. His bail has been set at $25,000 cash. The weapon used in the robbery by Beasley and his accomplice has been determined to be a BB gun, designed to look like a revolver.

The man who was shot during this incident remains at Central Maine Medical Center in critical condition. Auburn Police are being assisted by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

