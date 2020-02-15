SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a release on Saturday morning, Maine State Police Spokesperson, Steve McCausland said Ryan Townsend, 24, of Saco is in critical condition following Friday night's shooting in the Scarborough Wal-Mart parking lot.

One witness told NEWS CENTER Maine two people were loading groceries into their truck when another person walked up to the two and shot at them.

Other witnesses said they were locked down inside the Walmart and were not allowed to leave, after reports of gunfire.

The lock down lasted less than an hour.

Townsend is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Investigators say Tyler Hish, 24 of Scarborough was questioned by police last night but has since been released. As well as an unidentified woman who witnessed the shooting and knows both Hish and Townsend.

McCausland said law enforcement will be conducting more interviews Saturday.

