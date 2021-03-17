Alleged church thief caught red-handed by Augusta police

Police said in a release that they were able to catch the man and recover the stolen items, valued at over $2,000, thanks to an anonymous tip

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Millinocket man was caught by police after allegedly stealing over $2,000 in tools and musical equipment from a church in Augusta Wednesday morning.

According to the Augusta Police Department, at around 7 a.m. Wednesday police received tips that items were stolen from the First United Pentecostal Church on Wilson Street. Police were told that the thief was trying to get away with multiple items from the church, valued at over $2,000.

Police said in a release that they were able to catch the man and recover the stolen items thanks to an anonymous tip.

Brock Malone, 45, of Millinocket was arrested and charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized, and violation of conditions of release.

“This was a gleaming example that Community Policing is alive and well in the City of Augusta!” Augusta Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in the release. “Had it not been for this engaged community member, our Police department may not have heard about the Burglary until Malone was well out of our community.”