MDEA charges four with trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl from Bangor motel

Two Bangor residents and men from Florida and Michigan allegedly sold crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl from a Bangor motel room

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday arrested four people they say were selling crack cocaine and fentanyl from a Bangor motel room for weeks.

Danielle Eames-Powe, 37, and Kareen Stokes, 23, both of Bangor, Ray Lamont Kennedy, 25, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 23, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, are each charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, MDEA Commander Peter Arno said in a release.

According to Arno, MDEA agents from the North Central Task Force in Bangor have investigated the group for several weeks and learned that they had returned to Bangor from out of state with what was thought to be about a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of crack cocaine and a "significant" amount of heroin/fentanyl.

Working with Bangor police, agents obtained and executed a search warrant for the motel room late Tuesday evening.

Police say they seized approximately 900 grams, or two pounds, of crack cocaine, 250 grams of suspected fentanyl, 55 grams of powdered cocaine, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $3,000 in cash, which they believe to be proceeds from selling drugs.

Charges were elevated to Class A offenses due to the alleged presence of a firearm and the type and quantity of drugs.

The drugs have a combined street value of more than $100,000, according to police.

Stokes, Kennedy and Terry were taken to the Kennebec County Jail. Eames-Powe was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Kennedy and Terry are being held on $100,000 cash bail. Stokes is being held on $25,000 cash bail. No bail was set for Eames-Powe because she was already on bail, Arno said.