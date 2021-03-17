Waterville roofing contractor charged with defrauding 83-year-old woman

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville roofing contractor has been charged with felony theft by deception after an 83-year-old woman reported that he accepted a $25,000 down payment last fall for home repair work that, as of Wednesday, had not begun.
The alleged victim told a Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy on March 4 that Tony J. Glidden, 33, of Mainely Roofing and Siding, LLC, had quoted a price of more than $39,000 for the entire job, and she had given him $25,000 in the fall to use to purchase the windows.
But police said in a release Wednesday that no materials had been purchased and work still had not begun.
Glidden was arrested Saturday and charged with Class B felony theft by deception and misdemeanor home repair fraud.
He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail with conditions including that he have no contact with the alleged victim.
Officials with the sheriff's office said they believe there may additional victims in central Maine. They asked anyone who has had a similar problem to call their local law enforcement agency.