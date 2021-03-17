Waterville roofing contractor charged with defrauding 83-year-old woman

Tony J. Glidden of Mainely Roofing and Siding, LLC, allegedly was given $25,000 by the woman last fall but has yet to purchase materials or perform any work

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville roofing contractor has been charged with felony theft by deception after an 83-year-old woman reported that he accepted a $25,000 down payment last fall for home repair work that, as of Wednesday, had not begun.

The alleged victim told a Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy on March 4 that Tony J. Glidden, 33, of Mainely Roofing and Siding, LLC, had quoted a price of more than $39,000 for the entire job, and she had given him $25,000 in the fall to use to purchase the windows.

But police said in a release Wednesday that no materials had been purchased and work still had not begun.

Glidden was arrested Saturday and charged with Class B felony theft by deception and misdemeanor home repair fraud.

He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail with conditions including that he have no contact with the alleged victim.