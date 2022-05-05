Suspects in Bangor nightclub shooting have been arrested

All four suspects in the Bangor nightclub shooting on April 24 have been arrested, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — All four suspects in the Bangor nightclub shooting that happened shortly after midnight on April 24 have been arrested, Bangor police said Thursday in a news release.

Andrae Dixon, 36, of Bangor, was arrested May 3 and brought to Penobscot County Jail. He posted $560 cash bail shortly after. Dixon has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief.

Horane Lawrence, 31, of Bar Harbor, turned himself in to police on May 3. He was released after posting $200 cash bail. Lawrence has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York, turned himself in to police on May 4. His bail was set at $50,000 cash. He remains at the Penobscot County Jail. He has been charged with felony elevated aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and misdemeanor assault.

Eimel Evans, 28, of Augusta, turned himself in to police on May 4. No bail was allowed, and Evans remains in jail. He has been charged with felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault.

Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said in an email that Eimel and Edward are brothers.

Police obtained arrest warrants Tuesday, May 3, following an investigation that included extensive review of video footage and witness interviews.

The reported incident took place shortly after midnight Sunday, April 24, in a parking lot at 190 Harlow St., which is the location of two businesses: Diamonds Gentlemen's Club and Half Acre Nightclub.

According to previous NEWS CENTER Maine reports, one person was found with a gunshot wound when police arrived at the scene, but the alleged suspect or suspects had already left the area.

Dixon is accused of firing several shots into an occupied vehicle during the incident, Betters said Tuesday in a news release.