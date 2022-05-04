Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges related to shooting at Bangor nightclub in 2021

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Aug. 8, 2021, at 190 Harlow St.

BANGOR, Maine — A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a shooting incident in 2021 outside Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor.

Gaurionex Rafael Joaquin-Peguero, 29, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and refusing to submit to arrest, according to news releases issued by the Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place Aug. 8, 2021, at 190 Harlow St., which is the same location as a recent shooting incident that took place on April 24.

According to Assistant District Attorney Katherine Davis, Joaquin-Peguero was sentenced to serve 18 years at the Maine Department of Corrections with all but seven years suspended, with four years of probation on the elevated aggravated assault charge, five years probation on the possession of a firearm charge, and just under one year on the refusing to submit to arrest charge, the release states.