CONWAY, N.H. — Abby Hernandez was used to walking home from school.

On Oct. 13, 2013, the 14-year-old left Kennett High School in the small town of Conway, New Hampshire and began the familiar route.

But when Hernandez didn’t show up at home, her mom grew concerned and decided to call the police.

An hour and a half away in Portland, Maine, NewsCenter Maine reporter Chris Rose heard about the missing girl.

“Her mom said this was very unusual, she wasn’t answering her phone, there was just no sign of her, no mention to friends where she was going and what she was doing.”

The case quickly took on a sense of urgency and police started searching the woods and the neighborhood around Hernandez’s home. Days went by and there was still no sign of the teenager. There was early speculation that she could have decided to leave town on her own, but her mom was adamant that Hernandez wasn’t a runaway.

Months went by and the only evidence or break in the case was a letter Hernandez sent to her mom. Police determined that it was her handwriting but questioned the contents of the letter. It suggested she was doing fine and wasn’t in any danger.

The holidays came and went and still no news. As winter turned into spring, many feared the worst. But Hernandez’s story wasn’t over.

True Crime Chronicles, a weekly podcast hosted by Investigative Journalist Jessica Noll and co-host Will Johnson, is taking a look back at the astonishing story of Abby Hernandez. Her courage and determination in the face of unthinkable treatment, ultimately meant her survival, and her return home is a story that still seems unreal.

Abby Hernandez at Nathan Kibby's arraignment Zenya Hernandez, left, sits with her daughter Abigail as Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. stands during his arraignment at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) Abigail Hernandez, right, sits with family and friends as she listens to her mother Zenya Hernandez, center, talk with N.H. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jane Young, right, prior to the arraignment of Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) Abigail Hernandez, center, listens to her mother Zenya Hernandez, left, talk with N.H. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jane Young, right, prior to the arraignment of Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) Abigail Hernandez, center, listens to her mother Zenya Hernandez, left, talk with N.H. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jane Young, right, prior to the arraignment of Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) Zenya Hernandez, left, mother of Abigail Hernandez, talks with N.H. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jane Young, right, prior to the arraignment of Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. At center background is Abigail Hernandez. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) Zenya Hernandez, mother of Abigail Hernandez, listens as Nathaniel Kibby, 34, of Gorham, N.H. stands during his arraignment at Conway District Court in Conway, N.H., Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Kibby was charged with kidnapping Abigail Hernandez nine months ago was ordered held on $1 million bail after a brief court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa Pool)

NEWS CENTER Maine Abby Hernandez Case Archive

RELATED: Nathaniel Kibby will serve up to 90 years for kidnapping, raping NH teen

RELATED: Kibby expected to change plea to guilty

RELATED: Abigail Hernandez alleged kidnapper in court Tuesday

RELATED: Timeline: Disappearance of Abby Hernandez

RELATED: Attorney: Abby Hernandez was abducted by stranger

RELATED: Abby Hernandez thanks New Hampshire newspaper

RELATED: Abby Hernandez described as "extremely tired and in deteriorated health"