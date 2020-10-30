4 men accused of robbing woman at York motel, claiming she owes them money

Just prior to the officers coming across the vehicle used in the alleged robbery, one man fled the area on foot and was not located, according to police.

YORK, Maine — Four men from Maine and New Hampshire were charged with robbery in connection with an incident late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., a woman at the Best Western motel in York reported a robbery and said the suspects fled in a white Ford pickup truck.

Officers determined that the truck went west on Cider Hill Road and they located it pulled over in the area of Route 91 and Kingsbury Lane.. At that time a felony stop was conducted and all the men in the truck were detained. Just prior to the officers coming across the vehicle, one man fled the area on foot and was not located, according to police.

Through investigation it was determined that the men went to the Best Western to recover money allegedly owed to two of the men by the woman. While in the motel room, police said one of the men was struck in the face with a weapon before all the men fled the building and left in the white truck.

The following suspects were charged with robbery:

Darren Guay, 42, of South Berwick

Travis Webber, 39, of South Berwick

Patrick Smith, 32, of Epping, NH

Timothy Hefferon, 34, of Farmington, NH

The men were transported to the York County Jail. Police said the remaining suspect that fled has been identified and a warrant will be sought for his arrest for robbery.