Man charged in connection with three separate bank robberies in Rochester, NH

Christopher Kelly is accused of three separate robberies of Citizens Bank locations in the city.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Christopher Kelly, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery stemming from three separate robberies of Citizens Bank locations in Rochester, NH.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Kelly is a transient.

He is accused of robbing the Citizens Bank at the Hannaford on Milton Road on September 11 and then again on September 21. He is also accused of robbing the Citizens Bank at 1 North Main St. on October 9.

Rochester police said the arrest comes after receiving tips from the public, assistance from Wolfeboro Police, and other information and evidence obtained during the investigations.