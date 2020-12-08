Rockland man accused of several burglaries in the town

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police officers arrested Raheem James, 26, of Rockland on Tuesday.
James is accused of several burglaries that occurred in the Grace Street and Masonic Street area over the last several months.
He was charged with class B burglary, class C attempted burglary, class A arson, class D theft, and class E violations of conditions of release.
The Rockland Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police Crime Lab DNA & Fingerprint sections, and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.
Rockland police said they are still investigating a reported burglary and several reported attempted burglaries in that area. Anyone with any information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Alex Gaylor at agaylor@rocklandmaine.Gov or by calling 207-594-0316 Ext. 253.