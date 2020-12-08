Rockland man accused of several burglaries in the town

Raheem James is accused of several burglaries that occurred in the Grace Street and Masonic Street area over the last several months.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police officers arrested Raheem James, 26, of Rockland on Tuesday.

He was charged with class B burglary, class C attempted burglary, class A arson, class D theft, and class E violations of conditions of release.

The Rockland Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police Crime Lab DNA & Fingerprint sections, and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.