14-year-olds face arson charges for allegedly setting car on fire

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two 14-year-olds are facing burglary and arson charges for setting fire to a car in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.

Maine State Police say on the State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the incident that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 in Fairfield.

Police say the Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a residence on Davis Road for reports of a fire. When they responded, they discovered a 2005 Hyundai sedan fully engulfed in flames in the driveway.

Police officers were able to wake the owner, who confirmed to police the car was hers and had been parked inside the garage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

On Aug. 28, the investigation led to the arrest of two 14-year-olds, one boy and one girl. Police say the juveniles had broken into the garage and moved the car. At some point, police say they then set the car on fire.