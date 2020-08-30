x
Standish man charged with stealing pride sign

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says thefts and damage to political signs have been an ongoing issue in the Standish community for the past few weeks.
STANDISH, Maine — Kenneth Donahue, 72, is accused of stealing a pride sign that had been placed next to a roadway in Standish.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Northeast Road on Saturday and, through investigative leads, were able to locate the stolen sign a short distance away.

Donahue was then charged with theft. He was issued a criminal summons and will appear in Bridgton District Court at a later date.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, thefts and damage to political signs have been an ongoing issue for the past few weeks in the Standish community.  

