Maine makes pride a seasonal celebration

Pride month may be over, but that doesn't mean the celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community is.

BANGOR, Maine — Pride typically ends once the month of June is over. However, this is not the case for Maine.

"I'm not just proud of myself in June," said Sarah Haas who is the LGBTQ+ Community Organizer at Maine Equity Alliance, "I'm proud of myself all year long."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some pride celebrations have been pushed back as far as August.

Tuesday, July 7, a vigil was held in Bangor to honor the memory of Charlie Howard. Back in 1984, Howard was beaten by three teenagers and thrown off the State Street Bridge into the Kenduskeag stream. The ceremony was not just part of Bangor Pride, but Pride Across Maine.

There are many more pride events to look forward to as summer continues. Some will be happening virtually and in-person when safe social distancing can be practiced.