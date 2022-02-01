$10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of Kittery woman

73-year-old Maxine Bitomski was found murdered in her Kittery home 29 years ago. No one has been charged in connection with her death.

KITTERY, Maine — Seacoast Crime Stoppers are hoping a new $10,000 reward will lead to an indictment or arrest of a suspect in the unsolved murder of Maxine Bitomski.

"I think that when you say there is $10,000 still aside for a reward, in this case, it kind of shows it's still so very important," said Det. Rochelle Jones of the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police department and coordinator at Seacoast Crime Stoppers.

The 73-year-old was found murdered in her Kittery home 29 years ago.

Last month, Maine State Police said new DNA technology has allowed them to identify and interview a suspect. It has not led to an arrest or formal charges.

Seacoast Crime Stoppers works with 16 communities including Kittery. The organization said that since 1983, it has received thousands of tips and has helped solve hundreds of crimes.

Detective Jones said she was contacted by Bitomski's family about a reward. She brought it to the board and said it was approved.

Bitmoski's granddaughter, Candus Cavaretta, said she hopes this reward will give someone the incentive to come forward.

If you have any information, you can visit the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website or call 207-439-1199.

