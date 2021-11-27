Maine State Police renewing efforts to solve 1985 cold case murder of Vincent La Vopa.

According to State Police, La Vopa's body was found in the woods of Arundel partially covered in snow on Dec. 7th, 1985.

ARUNDEL, Maine — Maine State Police renew efforts to solve the 1985 cold case murder of Vincent La Vopa on the anniversary of when he was last seen alive.

On November 27, 1985, La Vopa was last seen getting his mail at his home in Arundel, according to police officials.

Approximately 10 days later, on December 7, his body was found partially covered in snow in the woods of Arundel.

An article by the Portland Press Herald stated that La Vopa had a turbulent relationship with his girlfriend. In fact, police were called to their home for a domestic dispute about seven days before his disappearance. He also had problems with tenants, according to the article.

Police said they have interviewed more than one suspect in this case but it remains unsolved.

If you have any information about this murder, please call the police or click here to use the leave-a-tip-form.