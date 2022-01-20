New developments in 29-year-old cold case murder in Maine

Maine State Police said new DNA technology has allowed them to identify and interview a suspect

KITTERY, Maine — It's been 29 years since Maxine Bitomski was found murdered in her Kittery home. No one has been charged with her death, but Maine State Police are getting closer to figuring out who killed the 73-year-old.

"We've processed forensic evidence using the newest technologies available to us, and the advantage time has given us, as in most cold cases, has made it possible for advances," Maine State Police Lieutenant Scott Gosselin said.

Police said new DNA technology has allowed them to identify and interview a suspect. It has not led to an arrest or formal charges. They said it's the same person who was questioned at the beginning of the investigation.

"That suspect is still a focus. Despite that, we leave everything on the table," Gosselin said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information to help them make an arrest.

"What we're looking to do is make sure there isn't information out there that members of the public have that we need — that we can put together a case to make that arrest," Gosselin said.

For her grandchildren, it's been a long 29 years, and they are pleading for the public's help in solving this cold case.

"That person should be held accountable. It will not bring our grandmother back, it will not take the pain away, but it will give us a sense at least there has been justice for our grandmother," Maxine's grandson, George White, said.

New developments in the 29yr old cold case murder of Maxine Bitomski. State police say new DNA technology has allowed them to identify and interview a suspect. The 73yr old was murdered inside her Kittery home in 1993. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/1eGPqebxgU — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) January 20, 2022