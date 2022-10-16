Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire

The Vassalboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.

VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire.

In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.

When the first crews arrived, the department said they saw two "large commercial size structures...that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building."

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, according to the department.

The department called in mutual aid from Augusta Fire and Rescue, the Chelsea Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, the Waterville Fire Department, and Winslow Fire and Rescue.

Crews initially tried to save the second attached structure that hadn't caught on fire, but strong winds made that difficult, according to the department. As a result, the fire quickly spread to that section of the building via the attic area, making the entire building a total loss.

The department said crews battled the fire for several hours and left the scene around 10 a.m. According to the department, the building had metal siding and roofing, so an excavator came in to remove the metal.

The department said the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the cause of this fire.