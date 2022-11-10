Maine fire departments gear up for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week

Making sure you have an exit plan is crucial to getting out safely.

ORONO, Maine — Fire Departments across the state are making sure Mainers stay safe with the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week.

"Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, and we always try to plan so it doesn't happen to us. But it does happen, unfortunately," Old Town Fire Rescue Capt. Adam Martell said.

The theme this year is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape."

In order to make sure you can get out safely, the Orono Fire Department said you should make sure to have two exit plans in case you can't get to the first one.

While you may have an exit in mind at your workplace, school, or home, things like panic, obstacles, or smoke can cloud judgment or change your plans.

"It's important to have those two egresses where you don't necessarily have to take the time to think about them. You can just act," Robert Mello of the Orono Fire Department said.

According to Orono fire officials, you have around two minutes to leave the building after you hear your smoke alarm go off.

And teaching precautions can make a difference. When one home on Bennoch Road caught fire in Old Town last week, Martell said closing doors and creating a barrier helped stop the fire.

"When you go on the other side of those doors, their rooms were preserved one hundred percent. But there was no fire damage, and all of their belongings were salvageable," Martell said. "So it's just really important and just shows exactly how it does work."

If you're an Orono resident, the Orono Fire Department can help equip your home with a smoke alarm.