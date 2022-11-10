Crews respond to tractor-trailer on top of pickup truck in Poland

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Route 26 around 9:49 a.m. Tuesday.

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Poland Fire Rescue and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road in Poland at about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash involves a FedEx tractor-trailer that rolled over on top of a pickup truck, emergency personnel said.

According to deputies on the scene, a white pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 26 and Spring Water Road. A tractor-trailer in front of a FedEx tractor-trailer was turning right onto Spring Water Road. The driver of the pickup truck apparently didn't notice the FedEx tractor-trailer behind the first tractor-trailer that was turning and pulled out in front of the FedEx truck's path.

The driver of the pickup truck was conscious and transported to Central Maine Medical Center, deputies said.

No information about the condition of the FedEx tractor-trailer operator was available at this time.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.