State police seeking man who escaped from custody

Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln, was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody.

According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police said he is wanted on charges for multiple burglaries and thefts.

Doane was driving a black, Yamaha Grizzly four-wheeler and wearing jeans, a black-and-green hooded sweatshirt, and green rubber boots, according to the post.

Police said that Doane was initially cooperative, but fled during questioning while cuffed.

Doane may be located near the Springfield, Lakeville area, police said.

If you have information related to Doane's location, police ask that you contact 207-973-3700, ext. 9.