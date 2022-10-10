Boothbay Harbor community rallying behind family after losing their house in a fire

According to dispatch, the fire on Beath Road was called in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Everyone made it out safely.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Fire crews spent about six hours working to put out a fire on Beath Road in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday.

A dispatch official told NEWS CENTER Maine crews responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. and cleared the scene by about 7 p.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.

The local community has already begun fundraising efforts to help the family impacted by the fire, which includes a mother, father, one teenage daughter, and one pre-teen daughter.

Pier 1 Pizza & Pub announced it will serve as a drop-off location for donations to the family. Co-owner Korey Lewis and his staff set up the donation box within hours of hearing of the fire. By early Monday evening, the box had already been filled four times.

"They lost everything," Lewis shook his head. "They have the clothes on their back, and I couldn’t imagine that. I mean, that’s something that- yeah, it doesn’t register. It’s a tough one."

Community members have also started a GoFundMe, which NEWS CENTER Maine confirmed was launched by a friend of the family to go toward repairs and expenses.