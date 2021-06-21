United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off its 'Week of Action'

The volunteering week aims to help community members and bring people together through community service work, donations, and other activities.

BANGOR, Maine — United Way of Eastern Maine and the Together Place is celebrating summer by hosting a week of volunteering activities.

The week kicked off Monday at Second Street Park in Bangor with three events, a park and neighborhood clean-up in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd street neighborhoods, creating a community vegetable garden on Patten Street, and making flower gardens near the Together Place, all in an effort to beautify some neighborhoods in Bangor.

On Thursday volunteers will be outside the Bangor Walmart and Reny's in Ellsworth picking up hygiene products and food for the Hope House and Emmaus Homeless Shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, a blood drive will take place at the Red Cross Blood Donation Centers of Bangor and Portland. People must register in advance to donate and can do so online by clicking here using code UNITEDWAY. People who donate will also receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

"We also love to get people together, and so that helps build the community and United Way is a key component on our neighborhoods, and our eastern Maine region to be able to build that community, and get people involved whether it be volunteering, or even with opportunities like giving blood or giving donations of items so, just a great opportunity to get out be involved and be a part of our neighborhoods," said Matt Donahue, United Way of Eastern Maine's Chief of Impact Officer.

In collaboration with the nine other United Ways of Maine, both virtual and socially distanced in-person events and drives have been planned to help support local communities.

.@UnitedWayEM has kicked off its Week of Action, a week where folks can get involved in the community by participating in clean-ups, gardening to help beautify neighborhoods, blood drives, and other events! Learn more on our @newscentermaine website and mobile app. pic.twitter.com/6Y8WkUENeB — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) June 21, 2021

Both in-person and virtual opportunities are available.